Stalking incident could have been dealt with better - Raducanu

EMMA Raducanu says her recent stalking ordeal “could have been dealt with better”, but believes lessons have already been learnt.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident a fortnight ago, the 22-year-old Briton described to BBC Sport the “very emotional weeks” in which she was followed to four tournaments by the same man.

Raducanu was visibly upset after seeing the man in the stands during her second-round match in Dubai.

He was removed and later given a restraining order by police.

“I think that since that incident I have definitely got increased attention and greater security,” said Raducanu, who was speaking before her return to action in Indian Wells.

“I think all we can do is look at what happened and react to it in a better way, in a more positive way, rather than looking back and blaming the situation.

“It could have been dealt with better, but now it is being dealt with better so for me that’s important.”

The man approached Raducanu near the player hotel in Dubai the day before her second round match with Karolina Muchova.

He gave her a letter and took her photo, which understandably unnerved Raducanu, who had been aware of his presence at tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha in preceding weeks.

Although she reported it to a member of her team, the information was not passed on to the WTA or the tournament until the following day, leaving security staff with just a few hours to prepare.

“I think they were very emotional weeks, because it had carried on for a few weeks before,” said Raducanu.

“It was quite tiring. I took a week break when I got home in England and I then decided to come here.”

Raducanu, who shot to worldwide fame when she won the US Open as an 18-year-old in 2021, told the BBC she is unlikely to invest in private security at tournaments, but added she is taking increased precautions.

“I’m always now very aware and not necessarily doing things on my own any more,” she added.

“I’m always with someone, and always being watched I would say.”

Having decided to make the journey to Indian Wells – one of the biggest events outside of the four majors – Raducanu has been surprised by how much happier she has been feeling since arriving in California.

Raducanu will play Moyuka Uchijima of Japan in the first round on Thursday, with the winner to face American third seed Coco Gauff in round two.

“Since being here in this environment – which is one of my favourite tournaments – I have felt a lot better,” she said.

“The allure of Indian Wells was a big part of me coming. I wasn’t sure if I was going to come and compete so soon.

“I just wanted to make sure I was ready but since coming here I have surprised myself with how happy I feel here.

“It’s probably one of my favourite places on the calendar and I am ready to go.” Bbcsport

A.I

March 5, 2025

