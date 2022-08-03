Strike by ASUU, Other unions in education sector is a disaster – Kila

By Kennedy Nnamani

ANTHONY Kila, a Jean Monnet professor of Strategy and Development and director, for International Advanced and Professional Studies, CIAPS, has described the industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other unions in the education sector in Nigeria as a “disaster”.

Killa also said it was an “indictment of the value” which both people and the government place on education.

The director stated this in an exclusive interview with Realnews at the weekend while lamenting “the worsening situation of the strike actions which has affected the level and quality of education in the country.”

Noting that besides knowledge of subjects, the major things you learn from school is discipline and routine, Killa said: “Where you create or learn and teach in the midst of uncertainty and disruption, a large part of education is already jaundiced.”

He therefore called on the president to “step in directly” to end, once and for all, the strike.

Realnews recalls that ASUU and other unions in federal and some state universities in Nigeria have been on strike for over two months starting from what it called ‘a four-week warning strike’ which began this year on February 14 due to their claim that the government has failed to implement various agreements which both parties reached.

Some of their disagreements include poor implementation of the 2009 agreement (re-negotiated), position of the government on paying the workers through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, instead of the union’s developed and recommended University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS.

Several panels and committees have been set up on several occasions, however, no side of the party is ready to compromise.

