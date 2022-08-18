Striking electricity workers suspend strike 

MEMBERS of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have suspended their industrial strike action after an emergency meeting with the Federal Government.

The development is coming hours after reports broke that they had been summoned by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige on Wednesday.

The workers had on August 15 directed its members to picket TCN offices nationwide after which they would embark on strike on August 17.

The General Secretary, NUEE, Mr Joe Ajaero, had in a statement said the picketing was to protest the directive by the TCN board that all Principal Managers in acting capacity going to Acting General Manager must appear for a promotion interview.

But the Managing Director, TCN, Dr Sule Abdulaziz, appealed to the union to suspend the strike.

A.I