Sule-Lamido commiserates with families of windstorm victims in Jigawa

ALHAJI Mustapha Sule-Lamido, PDP Governorship Candidate in Jigawa on Friday, commiserated with families of windstorm victims in Kafin-hausa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that six persons were killed and 65 others wounded by a windstorm in the area on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the Tuesday windstorm which wrecked havoc on the affected community, also destroyed several houses, according to the State Emergency Management Agency.

Lamido, in a statement by Alhaji Kyari Umar, the Deputy Director of his 2023 Campaign Directorate, described the recent windstorm occasioned by torrential rainfall as disheartening.

“It is not the best of times for Kafinhausa local government area as windstorm claims lives, destroys rooftop of residents and commercial buildings worth millions of naira.

”We’re saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the heavy windstorm.

”Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those whose livelihoods have been affected.

“We stand in solidarity with you all at this difficult time when many of you lost everything you spent your lives building,” he said.

The candidate prayed to Almighty Allah to give the victims the strength and fortitude to overcome and bear the lost.

”We call on relevant state and Federal authorities to urgently intervene with the best assistance possible,” the candidate said.

He prayed for Almighty Allah’s mercy on those that lost their lives and speedy recovery of the injured ones. (NAN)

