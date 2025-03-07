Super Falcons retain top spot in Africa, 36th in global FIFA rankings

Fri, Mar 7, 2025
Sports

NIGERIA’s Super Falcons have retained their top spot in Africa and now 36th globally in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Thursday.

The nine-time African champions have consistently held the 36th position since March 2024, maintaining the same ranking in June, August, and December.

This first ranking of 2025 sees the Super Falcons holding steady, maintaining their 1622 points, and their position as Africa’s top team.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title holders, South Africa are 54th globally, Morocco (60th), Zambia (64th), and Ghana trail behind at 65th.

Globally, the U.S. remains the top-ranked team, followed by World Champions Spain, Germany, England, and Japan. (NAN)

