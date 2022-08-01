Surge to acquire PVCs shows political re-awakening, says ex-Reps

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Victor Ogene, says the last minute surge by Nigerians to acquire Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) shows political re-awakening by the populace.

Ogene, a former Deputy Chairman, Media and Public Affairs of the House of Representatives said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the push by youths, workers and women remained conscious reminders of their determination to oust “political parasites’’ from the scene in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission gave a July 31 deadline to end the Continuous Voters Registration.

However, many Nigerians have yet to register to obtain the PVCs, according to NAN findings.

Ogene said also that the popular “Obidient’’ movement of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate was propelled by Nigerians, based on Obi’s antecedents.

“It is out of place for anyone to say that Obi was unknown nationally until Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the PDP discovered him.

“Obi is a pace-setting two-time governor of Anambra State and he pioneered a novel Supreme Court pronouncement that resulted to some states now having staggered governorship elections.

“Obi has record of being Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum during his tenure and he was simultaneously the Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum at the same time.’’

The former lawmaker described the Obi movement as unstoppable, saying the movement is geared towards taking back the country from political lackeys.

“The Obidient movement is propelled by the Nigerian people and cannot be halted,’’ Ogene said.

Ogene said that in spite of Obi being a past governor on the platform of a minority party, he was also chairman of a pre and post-consolidation bank and an internationally acclaimed businessman. (NAN)

