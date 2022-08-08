Suspected gunrunners arrested on Nigeria-Cameroon border￼￼

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested three men suspected to be arms peddlers at Mfum, the border community along the Nigeria–Cameroon border.

The Comptroller in charge of Mfum Border Command, Mr Ndubuisi Eneregbu, announced the arrest in a statement yesterday in Calabar.

According to the Comptroller, two Nigerians and one irregular Cameroonian migrant, who confessed to be a member of the Ambazonia separatist group, were arrested on a motorcycle with arms and live ammunition.

“The suspects were found with, among other things, a small bag containing incriminating items such as one Beretta pistol, one locally-made pistol, three live ammunitions, charms and one Tecno BC3 Android phone.

“They were four suspects; the fourth person, currently at large, left them with the bag containing the incriminating items.”

-The Nation

