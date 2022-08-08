Takeout Media Global to award $10,000 grant to boost SMEs

The Takeout Media Global team.

TAKEOUT Media Global, an NGO says it will give out 10,000 dollars to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to boost their businesses.

Mr Elijah Affi, the Creative Director of Takeout Media Global, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Takeout Media Global (TM Global) is an innovative full-service communication and tech agency.

According to him, the media company will be offering three Nigerian business owners brand consultation and development services worth 10,000 dollars.

“With proven expertise in research, brand identity, brand strategy, digital branding, PR and strategic communications,

TM Global has over the years enabled brands to adapt and gain a competitive advantage in both the private and public sectors of the country.

“The team of creative has introduced the ‘TM GoGlobal Challenge’ to give Nigerian business owners an opportunity to play in the international market thereby elevating their reputation.

“Nigerian SMEs between five and 10 years of market operations are eligible for the challenge,” he said.

He said to participate in the competition and interested business owners should visit GoGlobalChallenge and make a one-minute video introducing the business and how winning the challenge would impact their businesses.

“Show samples of your products. Follow @takeout.media and @tm.con on Instagram and using the hashtag #GoGlobalWithTMGlobal.

“The participants must have a viable product that is available in the market. These products must be made in Nigeria and have the required regulatory certifications.

“They should also be willing to invest a certain sum toward producing the marketing collaterals that the team will create after the branding process.

“The judging criteria for choosing a winner will include your market affinity, product authenticity, product compliance, scalability, passion, must be indigenous and diverse,” the creative director said.

Affi said the winners would be revealed at the TM conference (TM Con), which would take place in Abuja.

“The TM Con is a premiere conference set to connect key players in the tech and media industries.’’

He said it would equip the creative community with the knowledge they needed to scale their business and transition from passion to profit.

Affi said that the company had gained a reputation in the market as one of the most creative and result–oriented agencies in the Federal Capital Territory with international clientele. (NAN)

