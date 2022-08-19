Tambuwal pledges 40,000 seedlings to ‘Go Green’project’

GOV. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has pledged to support ‘Go Green Project’ with 40,000 seedlings to be able to achieve its targeted 100,000-tree plantation in the state.

The project championed by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto Council, Shehu Maikoli Foundation and Eco-Africa Climate Change Foundation, was in partnership with the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Inaugurating the plantation on Thursday in Sokoto, Tambuwal restated his administration’s commitment toward addressing ecological challenges in the state.

“We are highly delighted with the current development, being a way toward supporting the state government’s engagement in addressing ecological challenges in some areas of the state.

“However, this project is so much significant to us and will generally support the government to achieve its desired commitment in addressing the ecological problems,” he said.

The governor further stated that the state government was not only happy with the tripartite partnership project, but will remain close partners in ensuring it success.

“Based on your suggestion to engage young foresters across our schools, I have accepted to initiate a trophy for the best performing school under this project.

“Also, the government will provide additional 40,000 seedlings to be added to the existing 60,000 secured by the initiators in order to cover the proposed target,” he vowed.

In his remarks, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), lauded the initiators for the project.

Abubakar, represented by Dr Jabbi Kilgori, the District Head of Kilgori, said that the gesture was of great benefit toward addressing environmental challenges as well as insecurity.

“We, at the Sultanate Council will not only support it, but will continue to monitor and inspect the success of this project for the overall benefit of the society.

“For the state government, we will continue to appreciate your good governance that demonstrates comprehensive development of human capital projects in the state,” he said.

Earlier Alhaji Altine Kajiji, founder Shehu Maikoli Foundation said the project was aimed at establishing gardens in schools, roadside plantation, distribution and plantation of economic trees to farmers, women and households.

“We plan the distribution and plantation of indigenous, Moringa and environment trees, as well as establishment and reactivation of Young Foresters Clubs in primaries and junior secondary schools.

“This is in order to foster green consciousness, educate and empower younger generation actors of environmental conservation & protection by providing them platform and practical opportunity.

“Which, we target to achieve through tree planting, quiz, debates and environmental education to actively participate in rising of tree planting through Young Foresters Club,” he said.

The State NUJ Chairman, Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, while appreciating Tambuwal for his fatherly role said the council will continue to remain engaged throughout the project.

He said the partnership was a means of conserving the environment with particular emphasis to climate change vulnerable communities.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project will establish 20 gardens in 10 Junior Secondary schools and 10 primary schools, roadside plantations and distribution of seedlings for home gardens among other activities. (NAN)

