Tambuwal’s wife reaffirms commitment to support exclusive breastfeeding

WIFE of Sokoto Governor, Hajia Mariya Tambuwal, has reaffirmed her commitment to support exclusive breastfeeding in communities in the state.

Tambuwal made this known at a sensitisation campaign organised by an NGO, Alive and Thrive, in partnership with her pet project, The Mariya Tambuwal Development Empowerment Initiative (MTDI) in Sokoto.

Represented by the wife of the Commissioner for Health, Dr As’ma’u Inname, Tambuwal urged mothers to consider first breast milk after child delivery and important to feed the baby.

She further urged mothers to ensure exclusive breastfeeding of the babies until after six months due to nutritional contents on the mothers’ breast.

She described the event as relevant and assured that MTDI would continue to reach other women across the state on the campaign.

Also speaking, the Sokoto State Coordinator of Alive and Thrive, Hajia Saratu Mu’azu, said the initiative’s goal is aimed at inculcating exclusive breastfeeding and other good habits among women.

Mu’azu said arrangement is also in place to extend the awareness programme on exclusive breastfeeding and other healthy habits to women especially at the grassroots.

Speaking, Dr Nuhu Maishanu, the Chief Medical Director of Sokoto Specialist Hospital who represented the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali, commended the organisers and assured continued working partnership in order to achieve the desired results. (NAN)

KN