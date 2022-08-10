Taraba empowers 77,306 women with skills, funds

THE Taraba Ministry for Women Affairs and Child Development, through ‘Nigeria for Women Project’ said it had empowered 77,306 women with skills and funds to improve their living standard.

Mrs Bridget Twar, the Commissioner for the ministry disclosed this at a meeting with the visiting team from the national office of the project on Wednesday in Jalingo.

According to her, the five-year project had tremendously improved the lives of the beneficiaries across the three implementing Local Government councils of Bali, Takum and Zing.

”So far, the project had impacted on other community members who have been engaged as ward facilitators.

“Currently, Taraba has 3,252 Women Affinity Groups (WAGs) and 155 community residents are engaged as ‘Barefoot Business Councillors (BBC)’ who are all benefiting from the project.

“The project reach in the state covers 652 communities and more as the staffers are working tirelessly to ensure full coverage of the remaining areas.

“Let me also mention that the project set out to reach a target of 54, 000 women, however, Taraba exceeded this target reaching 77,306 beneficiaries,” Twar added.

She commended Gov. Darius Ishaku for ensuring that Taraba was among the first six pilot states implementing the project.

Twar explained that plans were on to expand the project to all the 16 Local Government councils of the state.

Earlier, Mr Isaac Yarafa, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC), at a news conference said the project was aimed at improving the livelihoods of women from 18 years and above in targeted areas of Nigeria.

According to him, the project sought to empower women in the country to make significant contributions to household, community and national economic growth.

Yarafa named the pilot states as Akwa-Ibom, Abia, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba.

He said that the project was a loan from the World Bank to the implementing states with the Federal Government as the guarantor.

Mrs Adesola Oyawoye, the Head of Operations and Communications for the project sought cooperation with the media to ensure its success and sustainability. (NAN)

