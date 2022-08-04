Task force impounds 322 commercial motorcycles in Lagos

LAGOS State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has impounded more than 322 commercial motorcycles in the state for allegedly contravening traffic laws.

The agency’s Spokesman, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who confirmed the seizure in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, said that the operation was carried out in a week-long raid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 250 motorcycles earlier seized by the task force for traffic offences were crushed by the state government in June.

Abdulraheem said that the motorcycles were seized while plying the major highways across the state, six local government areas and nine local council development areas, where commercial motorcycles had been prohibited.

While describing the activities of those he called ‘recalcitrant commercial motorcyclists’ as rebellious, he maintained that the motorcycles would continue to be confiscated and crushed by the state government.

“The Lagos State Task Force has carried out numerous raids which spanned a week in various parts of the state, in order to enforce and maintain the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles.

“The enforcement exercise, spearheaded by the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, took place at Agege/Fagba, Apapa and Ajah, where pockets of their activities were seen.

“More raids will be carried out in the coming days, and we will ensure that we hit them in their strongholds and cripple their activities.

“No commercial bike operator violating the state’s traffic laws will be spared until total compliance is attained,” he said.

Abdulraheem reminded Lagos residents, still in the habit of patronising okada operators, to desist forthwith, in order not to be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, both passengers and riders are culpable, if found operating on routes that have been banned by government.

“Both the passengers and riders face a penalty of either three months jail term or N50,000 fine by the court or both, if found guilty,” he said.

The agency’s spokesman enjoined motorcycle operators to embrace alternative means of transportation, which, he said, were safer, more presentable and in line with the state government’s vision of having a top metropolitan city in the world. (NAN)

KN