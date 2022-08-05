TCN restores power supply to affected FCT areas

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday says it has restored power supply to all areas affected by the 33 Kilo Volt feeders shattered at the Katampe Substation, FCT.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in statement in Abuja on Friday, said that the restoration of power to the areas occurred at about 8:38 p.m. on Thursday.

”About 6:16 p.m. Thursday, one of the 33 Kilo Volt (KV) feeders Current Transformer (CT) in Katampe Substation, supplying the Life Camp axis shattered.

”In the process, it tripped one of the 60 Mega Volt Amperes (MVA) 132/33kV transformers at the Katampe 132kV Substation.

”The two faulty equipment were promptly isolated to enable TCN supply bulk electricity through the other transformers in the substation,” she said.

Mbah said that TCN’s maintenance crew had already been mobilised to repair the affected equipment.

”We hereby apologize for inconveniences caused by the incident,” she said. (NAN)

