THE Anambra State Government is set to train no fewer than 2,000 youths on software development and other areas of Information and Communication Technology, ICT.

Gov. Willie Obiano said this during the official inauguration of elected Executive Committee of the women wing of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

“Women are powerful instruments that’ll drive the nation to positive direction.”

The event with theme: “Role of Community Women Leader’s for Sustainable Development’’, engaged women from the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Gov. Obiano noted that his administration would continue to map out veritable measures to empower more youths in order to drive them off the ills in the streets.

He insisted that the training would commence in earnest by January, calling on youths to embrace the vision of the state government.

“Women play vital roles in the society. There is need for you to pay attention to the character of your children. When you do that, you can identify their strange behaviours.

“We are increasing our forces in the fight against drug abuse. Caution your children to refrain from abuse of drugs, it will hamper their future.

“We encourage you to report to any authority of any suspicious behaviours,’’ the governor stressed.

He pledged that women would always have a pride of place in his administration, urging them to engage in agriculture and other activities that would promote socio-economic growth of the state.

The governor said that 80 percent of women in the state would benefit from anticipated N1.5 billion agricultural funds from the World Bank.

He, then, urged women to register with the Anambra Small Business Agency (ASBA) for easy access to the funds.

The wife of the Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano, said the essence of the event was to train and educate women on the vision of the state, as well as to empower them.

She noted that the empowerment would go a long way in touching their lives, especially those at the grassroots.

“I urge you to go into learning of skills, to empower yourselves. Time for white collar jobs has passed. Engage in entrepreneurial skills.

“Gov. Obiano’s administration has provided everything needed to excel in life. Security is there.

“He has empowered youths in many areas and skills. Youths should be more focused to develop their productivity,’’ she said.

The State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Ndidi Mezue, pointed out that ASATU started 13 years ago and its leadership was based on appointment.

She said that the present administration provided opportunity for them to elect their leaders, who pilot their affairs to the limelight.

“She is the first governor’s wife to provide prosthetic limbs to the physically challenged. She built not less than 28 houses for widows and trained no fewer than 500 youths on different skills,” Mezue said.

