THE British High Commission (BHC) says it is seeks partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deepen conversations in execution of Global Digital Access Programme initiated by Her Majesty’s Government.

Mr Guy Harrison, Head of Prosperity, BHC, made this known during a courtesy visit at the NCC’s Head Office in Abuja on Monday.

Harrison, accompanied by Mr Idongesit Udoh, Digital Access Programme Adviser and Mrs Grace Olomiwe, the Digital, Press and Public Affairs Officer at BHC, informed NCC about components of the Programme.

According to him, the central interest is digital access.

“Peripherally, the programme will also involve security support as well as support to the business ecosystem.

“The implementation of the programme will be expressed in form of technical assistance on policy that focuses on expanding digital access, to enhance job creation and economic development in Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta expressed appreciation to BHC for the initiative.

Danbatta noted that NCC efforts were aimed ensuring connectivity across Nigeria, especially to link identified access gaps with existing connectivity networks.

He said that the assistance came at an auspicious time and promised that the commission would review the proposition and liaise with the appropriate departments of the Nigerian government to institute processes.

Danbatta explained that the processes connected with partnership would help to ensure proper and speedy take-off of the programme.

