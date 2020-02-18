By Benprince Ezeh

IN a bid to end complaints about illegal SIM Swap in the country, Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, carried out audit exercise on SIM replacement in the first quarter of 2019. The exercise was aimed at stopping fraudulent individuals that swap SIMs in the telecoms market.

The Commission, which had established a Guideline for SIM Replacement that came into effect on June 9, 2017, said the report was inconsistent with the NCC mandate as enshrined in Section 89 of the Nigerian Communications Act, NCA, 2003.

“We prepared a quarterly audit exercise of Mobile Network Operators, MNOs’ platforms with a view to ascertaining the level of compliance with the commission’s guideline on SIM replacement. The audit exercise was considered very critical in reducing instances of fraudulent SIM upgrade and replacement which accounted for financial loss and security breaches in the country,” it said.

The Commission also made it known that appropriate departments of its body are currently working on processes to address and manage the findings from the audit exercise in a manner that will quantifiably address the challenges of fraud around SIM cards.

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)