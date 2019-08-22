CAREER Xpress, a new entrant into the career management subsector, on Thursday said that training applicants on digital marketing skills would reduce unemployment in the country.

Mr Dayo Ayeni, the Managing Director of Career Xpress, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such would also boost the unemployed the chances of getting jobs.

Career Xpress is one of the leading job portals in Nigeria that connects together the job seeker and the recruiter.

Ayeni said that digital marketing skills were now in high demand in the market, urging applicants to delve into such area for career options.

“It is a booming sector and naturally the demand for professionals in this field is high.

“This means that you will have a wide range of job opportunities available if you pursue a digital marketing course.

“Digital marketing is the best career option for today’s generation because the demand for the skill is increasing day by day.

“In future all works will be digitalised. Digital marketing demand is high but the supply is low.

So, we need to reduce the gap between demand and supply,’’ he said.

Ayeni noted that asides getting jobs, the skills would increase the efficiency of those trained in it in the delivery of work and scope in the social media space.

“The transformation brought about by the advent of digitalisation in the marketing scene cannot be overlooked and digital marketing has proved to be an irreplaceable asset for the business world,” he said.

He explained that the digital industry had flourished immensely over the years.

He urged universities all over the world to introduce digital marketing degrees among their courses of study.

Ayeni said that students could actually delve into different areas of digital marketing.

“There are several digital marketing jobs out there which from which prospective trainees can choose as career options.

“Students can decide to delve into Video/audio production, Interactive technology such as AI, Mobile marketing, Email marketing, content management and web development among others,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Career Xpress is a digital marketing outsourcing portal focused on making talents who are unemployed, workplace ready.

The company trains applicants to develop skills in digital marketing such as Graphics, Content creation, E-mail marketing and digital strategy by creating a platform for practical work experience in the field. (NAN)

– Aug. 22, 2019 @ 11:29 GMT |

