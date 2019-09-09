THE Chief Executive Officer, Softwareshop Ltd., Mr Austin Agbakor, says digital marketing will boost businesses because of the possibility of wider reach and active buyers online.

Agbakor made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

He noted that businesses thrived online because customers were turning to the internet for solutions to their problems and needs.

He said that about 75 per cent of customers online were looking for what has not been provided by most businesses and a good business person would cease the opportunity to provide the needed items.

According to him, as a business owner, I realised that what is workable and profitable in year 2003 were no longer necessary in my business.

“Every business should have a strong digital presence because your customers are online and they are turning to the internet to find solutions to their problems.

“As a business manager or owner, if you must be truthful to yourself, you should know that some innovations in technology world had made some items obsolete in the technology market.

“The truth is what’s profitable now will necessarily not be profitable next year or 10 years from now; so do not procrastinate in embracing digital marketing,” he said.

Agbakor said that even if one was operating a local business, there was need for a comprehensive digital presence.

He said that every business needed a professional website; an email list that can be used to communicate with customers and prospects regularly as well as engaging in social media network.

The Information Communications Technology (ICT) developer said that prospective customers most times look the internet before any purchase.

He said that if one had a very good online presence, it would give the business an opportunity for a wider reach and would give the business a boost.

NAN reports that Softwareshop Ltd. deals in a range of software products that support different business processes and functions. (NAN)

