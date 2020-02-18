By Benprince Ezeh

AFTER receiving a referral from Spectrum Administration Department, SAD, regarding a complaint of frequency interference assigned to ipNX Nigeria Limited on the 5.4GHz band affecting its services in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt, Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, enforced actions against all Illegal Users of 5.4GHz Frequency Band.

The commission stated that it had issued pre-enforcement notices to the affected companies to vacate the frequency band on or before March 10, 2019. “Following the notices, some companies notified us of their compliance, others failed to respond. Consequently, we carried out enforcement action against the illegal usage of 5.4GHz in Kano on March 12, and in Lagos on March 26, respectively,

“To verify the claims by the companies/operators, the companies visited in Kano were found to have vacated the 5.4GHz band that was causing interference, whereas three companies found to be in violation of Lagos after the enforcement exercise was sanctioned. Recovered items included two SDR Radio antennas and two Power over Ethernet, PoE, and Power Packs in the operation and thereby enabled the successful shut down of the offending radios,” the NCC said.

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)