THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Servicom team on Tuesday called for effective service delivery in the territory in order to make the public feel the impact of the administration.

Mrs Bunmi Olowookere, Deputy Director and Nodal officer, made the request when she led the team on an advocacy visit to the FCT Administration (FCTA).

According to her, the FCT officials’ mandate is to ensure effective service delivery to the public in order to boost people’s confidence in government’s ability to provide basic services to citizens.

“We exist as government officials to provide services, if the people do not enjoy services; that means we have failed. Provision of services means going extra mile for the people.

“If we fail in service delivery, we have failed in many indices; service delivery is about ensuring efficiency and effectiveness.

“FCT Ministerial Servicom is responsible for spearheading service delivery in the FCTA, we also manage complaints; and Nigerians these days are enlightened and know their rights.

“We want to build a system that will make people happy,’’ she stressed.

Olowookere also called for openness in all sectors of the FCT workforce, particularly the health sector adding that servicom did not condone hidden charges.

She also called for reactivation of servicom units in the entire FCT workplaces and a charter that would spell out what was expected of every department to create room for better service.

The FCT Nodal Officer also called for standard training for health workers in the territory noting that it was a sector where majority of residents required its services.

Responding, Malam Musa Abdulraheem, Director, Admin and Finance, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) commended the team for the visit and charged them on leaving a solid legacy.

“Our leaders in the past left legacies that we all aspire to emulate. We as public servants should ensure effective service delivery in our workplaces,’’ Abdulraheem said.

The Director pledged to tackle all the issues raised by the team.

