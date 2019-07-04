MTN Nigeria on Wednesday announced the appointment of its first Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Srinivas Rao, to lead the company’s recently created Digital Services Division.

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the digital services division will play a pivotal role in driving MTN’s digital business growth.

“Its creation marks the company’s commitment to its vision of leading delivery of a bold, new digital world to its customers.

“In his new role, Rao is responsible for MTN’s digital strategy and will lead the next level of design, planning and deployment of digital services & channels for customers and partners.

“An industry veteran, Rao has two decades of management experience in IT and telecoms and brings significant knowledge and expertise from working with MTN operations in the Middle East and Africa.

“ He spent the last 8 years leading one of MTN’s largest operations in their technology development, product innovation and digital transformation programme,” he said.

Moolman said that he was thrilled that Rao was joining their team as he was a proven leader, with a solid track record whose knowledge and experience would serve MTN well, accelerating our digital agenda.

-NAN

July 4, 2019

