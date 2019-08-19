NO fewer than 80 youths were trained by Google in collaboration with Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on digital marketing on Monday in Akure, Ondo state.

The Representative of Google, Mr Bola Kale-Aduloju, explained that the training focused on the use of ICT as an important tool in business marketing.

Kale-Aduloju stressed the need for entrepreneurs to go digital and move away from conventional ways of marketing.

He noted that the world had gone digital but that Africa was lagging behind, still doing most businesses in traditional ways of marketing.

“That is why Google is partnering with SMEDAN to create awareness and train people on how to put their businesses on internet to access its enormous advantage

“Whoever that does not move with the digital trend will be left behind.

“Though digital marketing may not totally wipe away traditional means, but it creates more sales and more accessibility,’’ he said.

Kale-Aduloju enjoined the authorities to continue to encourage people and collaborate more with partners in helping to create more awareness on e-marketing.

The state Coordinator of SMEDAN, Mr Abiodun Ayedun said the training was organised by the agency with Google to enable the youths know how to use social media to enhance their skills and potentials.

“Most youths think that social media are only meant to post irrelevant things and things that do not profit them.

“That is why SMEDAN is partnering with Google to enlighten them that there are beneficial ways to use social media,” he said.

Ayedun advised the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the training and make good use of it.

He said, although the training was free, the beneficiaries must take cognizance of its value

The Youth President in the state, Mr Olarenwaju Longe, who commended Google and SMEDAN for the training said that it was a good initiative.

He said that the training would help boost economy and reduce unemployment in the society.

Longe asked the federal and states governments to make more opportunities for the youths and create more enabling environment.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Serah Pelemo, described the training as an eye-opener on how business could be advertised and expanded through digital means.

Pelemo enjoined the government to make capital available for the young entrepreneurs for expansion of their skills. (NAN)

