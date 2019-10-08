A telecommunications expert, Mr Mohamad Darwish, has called for private and public sectors collaboration to drive innovative solutions that would enable Nigeria to meet the growing demands for broadband connectivity.

Darwish, the Chief Executive Officer and IHS Towers Senior Vice-President, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos.

He spoke at the IHS Telecommunications Conference with the theme: “Power and Telecommunications Synergy: Building Strategic Alliance for Broadband Penetration and Inclusive Prosperity.”

Darwish, also Co-founder, IHS Nigeria, said that the telecommunications sector was of ultimate importance to the nation’s economic growth.

He said that the company was excited to be part of the solutions emerging from the power and telecommunications sectors to address the country’s major challenges and those of West Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme presented an opportunity for participants to engage on achieving the Nigerian Broadband Plan and the possibilities of integrating power solutions.

The conference also aims at bringing about shared prosperity through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“As of March 2019, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), broadband penetration in Nigeria was pegged at 33 per cent and an increase to the 70 per cent target will require everyone’s efforts.

“This endeavour is too complex to be addressed solely by governments, operators or society.

“This needs to be a shared goal; we must all work together to achieve connectivity nationwide,” Darwish said.

Commenting, the NCC Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said that the commission was thrilled to have been part of the conference.

Danbatta, represented by NCC Assistant Director, Special Duties, Babagana Digima, said that this kind of platform was essential to the growth of the industry and the overall economy.

He said that prior to 2001 when Nigeria’s telecommunication sector was deregulated, Nigeria had only approximately 700,000 lines and was unable to meet the growing demands for telecommunications services.

According to him, since then, the telecommunications industry had witnessed significant growth and progress.

“But, it is important that we collectively seek ways to further improve the telecommunications sector to drive opportunities and investment.

Also, Prof. James Momoh, the Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), said that the power and telecommunications sectors were key economic pillars in the country.

Momoh said that paying attention to the power and telecommunications growth and development would further the diversification of the nation’s economy.

He said that the conference was enlightening in terms of the various ways in which it could expand within and outside the nation’s industry.

According to him, the conference addressed the key concerns that would ultimately lead to a better understanding of both industries.

Momoh said that it provided insight through engaging sessions with experts, which would have significant impact in the near future.

NAN reports that the conference hosted a large gathering of experts within the power and telecommunications industry to ensure the continued development of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

It also reports that over 500 stakeholders in the telecommunications and power sectors converged at the Synergy Conference, sponsored by IHS Nigeria and was organised by Thistle Praxis.

NAN

-Oct 8, 2019 @17:59 GMT |

