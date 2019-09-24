THE Mastercard Foundation has announced Young Africa Works in Senegal, an initiative that aims to enable three million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

This initiative builds on the significant groundwork undertaken by the government, which is highlighted in the Plan for an Emerging Senegal, PSE, and outlines the vision for the country until 2035.

Mastercard Foundation has made an initial USD 200 million, five-year commitment focusing on growth in small businesses, productivity improvements in the agriculture value chain, and improvements in education and training.

Young Africa Works is the Mastercard Foundation’s strategy to enable 30 million young people, 70 percent of whom will be young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work.

Learning from its work in 34 countries on the continent over the past decade, the Foundation is now deepening its engagement in 10 African countries.

Its programmes will support entrepreneurs, small- and medium-sized businesses, and key growth sectors leading to greater productivity, job creation, and work opportunities.

-Sep 24, 2019 @ 11:40 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)