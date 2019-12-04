THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has sensitised telecom consumers in Rivers State on their rights and privileges. The Port Harcourt zonal office of NCC embarked on roadshow to educate the consumers on their obligations in the telecommunications industry.

The Zonal Office took the roadshow to telecoms consumers in Old GRA, Ogbunabali and the popular GSM Village at Garrison, Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the roadshow, Benny Eze-Nwabufoh, controller, NCC in Port Harcourt, said the sensitisation campaign was aimed at deepening consumer awareness in terms of their rights as telecoms consumers and keeping them aware of the initiatives by the Commission to protect and empower them.

She stated that all consumer-centric exercises are to express and constantly re-enact the Commission’s resolute commitment to driving the 8-Point Agenda, especially with respect to item six of the agenda centering on consumer protection and empowerment.

“We embark on these roadshows routinely for the benefit of telecom consumers who the Commission holds highly as the most important stakeholders of the telecoms industry. So, consumers need to be engaged, enlightened and educated on our various consumer protection initiatives and to inform them on how to do legitimate business in the telecom industry,” she said.

Eze-Nwabufoh urged consumers to take advantage of the Commission’s consumer-centric initiatives, which she declared, would both empower and protect them from being short-changed by any operator in the telecom sector.

During the programme, the commission’s jingles on sensitisation of consumers on Do-Not-Disturb 2442 Short Code and the 622 Toll- Free line resonated in Standard English, Pidgin, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa languages for effective comprehension by the telecom consumers irrespective of the tongues.

Fliers containing salient information about the Commission’s functions were also handed out by the NCC staff to consumers, who they engaged one-on-one and in clusters. At the GSM Village in Garrison, the Zonal Controller called on telecom traders to always ensure compliance with the Commission’s regulations, guidelines and the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act, NCA 2003, especially those who are desirous of doing business in telecommunication and ICT industry.

She particularly warned them against illegally venturing into telecommunications business without the requisite licences as applicable.

