NIGERIA Computer Society (NCS) has concluded plans to set up Innovation Development Fund to transform initiatives for sustainable entrepreneurship in ICT.

The newly elected President of the group, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, said this on Friday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said the fund would be used to provide educational scholarships and sponsorship to attend conferences, workshops as well as support for high impact research.

“It will increase IT education and research achievement in the country and provide ability to seize IT education and research opportunities as well as to fulfill potentials to many who are presently excluded.

“Human capital in Information Technology is a top priority for the nation because Nigeria needs people in sufficient numbers with such appropriate expertise to assist the nation to survive and thrive in the knowledge economy.

“Through this fund NCS shows exceptional commitment to the sustainable national development of Nigeria by significantly increasing opportunities for Information Technology education and research attainment nationwide,’’ Sodiya said.

He said in a way of giving back to the society and support educational and research development, NCS gives scholarship and sponsorship fund to young innovators.

Sodiya said scholarships were the best and most effective ways for students to be granted the opportunity to realise their dreams for sustainable education.

“We must continue to get government to do the right thing in IT adoption, usage and development,’’ he said.

NAN reports that NCS was formed in 1978 having transformed from the then Computer Association of Nigeria (COAN) to become the umbrella body of all IT professionals in Nigeria.

NAN

– Aug. 16, 2019 @ 18:20 GMT |

