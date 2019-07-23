NIGCOMSAT Ltd. said on Tuesday that it has trained installers to improve quality and enhance service delivery to customers across the country.

The Executive Director, Business Development of the establishment, Mr Samson Osagie disclosed this during second edition of installers KA-Band VSAT training forum in Abuja.

He said the initiative was developed as a responsibility to resellers and to enable installers keep up with trends in the industry.

“We have observed over time that most of the customers’ complaints are as a result of poor and inaccurate installation of the equipment, hence the need for the training.

“Installers will be opportune to gain more knowledge about NIGCOMSAT, its footprints and product offerings,” Osagie said.

He said the training was part of their customer service strategies to ensure the services rendered to them are in top class.

The Executive Director, Technical Services, Mr Kolawole Raji said the training would serve as a means to providing job opportunities directly or indirectly to youths in the country.

He advised the installers to do their job diligently and effectively.

One of the installers, Mr Felix Akinshola said the training would help them on better ways to deliver services to customers.

