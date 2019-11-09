PANASONIC Corporation, Panasonic, and Institute of Microchemical Technology Co., Ltd., IMT, jointly developed a technology for mass production of microfluidic devices, using a glass molding.

Compared to the conventional glass etching method, this technology realizes low cost (about 1/10) and highly accurate (about 10 times) mass production. These devices can be applied to sensing and analysis for medical, biological, environmental (water and air quality) applications, etc.

The companies will start accepting prototype orders from FY2019, and are planning to start mass production from FY2020. Panasonic and IMT will present and exhibit this device at the 40th meeting of Society for Chemistry and Micro-Nano Systems (CHEMINAS 40th) held at Act City Hamamatsu in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan from November 19th to 21st.

Conventional glass microfluidic devices have not been widely used, because of high cost and poor precision. This development achieved mass production and

cost reduction of glass microfluidic devices by combining IMT& microfluidic device design technology and Panasonic & glass molding technology. As a result, disposable use of glass microfluidic devices becomes possible. In addition, by realizing high precision, it is easy to incorporate the device as a part of equipment and systems.

By taking advantage of the environmental and chemical resistance of glass microfluidic devices, it can be applied to environmental sensing, blood testing, and pharmaceutical equipment as disposable detection devices for analysis and testing in outdoor and harsh environments.

The newly developed microfluidic device has the following features.

Up to φ50mm size More than 10,000 devices per month of production capacity Manufacturing process with the shape precision of about 1μm

This development is realized by the following technologies.

(1) Design and interface technology of microfluidic device optimized for glass molding

(2) Microstructure mold processing technology to higher hardness material and microstructural glass molding technology to precisely transfer to glass (3) Thermal bonding technology to join a flat glass plate and a plate with microstructures.

