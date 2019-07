VERTIGIS has announced on Thursday, July 4, the completed acquisition of SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions GmbH, based in Innsbruck, Austria.

SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions develops geographic information system, GIS, software for a variety of market segments, including local and regional governments, utilities, exploration and industry.

SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions will officially join VertiGIS’s AED-SICAD business unit after more than a decade of existing commercial partnership via their shared subsidiary, AED-SYNERGIS. SynerGIS & FM Solutions and AED-SYNERGIS are now part of VertiGIS’s DACH solutions group, which is comprised of AED-SICAD, Geocom and Dynamic Design.

The SynerGIS solutions GeoOffice, WebOffice and ProOffice are used by thousands of customers daily. The products leverage the market-leading ArcGIS® platform from Esri and are therefore highly compatible with all current IT infrastructure. The fast and effective integration of SynerGIS applications within existing corporate processes contributes enormously to information and planning security, as well as helping drive the development of geospatial intelligence within customers’ organizations.

SynerGIS’s CEO Peter Remesch explains: “We look forward to the collaboration and new opportunities that arise as part of VertiGIS for our products and solutions. For our customers, this means securing their investments in the long term and partnering with the leading Esri partner in the DACH region.”

“For VertiGIS this is the next logical step in the implementation of our growth strategy. The acquisition of SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions helps us expand our market reach and optimize our common development, sales and marketing efforts. The fit with SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions is perfect, as our approach to the market, our technology base, and our corporate culture is highly similar,” says Dr. Holger Schade, CEO of AED-SICAD.

The extended VertiGIS will serve more than 12,000 users worldwide. Its primary product brands include UT for ArcGIS, LM for ArcGIS, Geocortex, GEONIS, ConnectMaster, GeoOffice, WebOffice, and ProOffice.

VertiGIS is a leading solution provider and software developer in the area of geographic information systems. Its focus is the development of software solutions and services for the market segments utilities and land management, governments, and industry.

BE

– July 4, 2019 @ 16:30 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)