Techno Oil receives ISO certification for quality management

TECHNO Oil Ltd, a wholly-owned Nigerian integrated energy company, has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

The certificate was formally presented to Mrs Nkechi Obi, Chief Executive Officer, Techno Oil Ltd. by the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria(SON), Malam Farouk Salim, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Obi said the award was issued as a result of the conformity of the company’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the standard ISO 9001:2015.

She said the award followed about two years of rigorous certification assessment by auditors, after which the system was adjudged to have conformed to the requirements of the International standards.

“The ISO award is a sign of our commitment on how we will go about our business with the best practices.

“We will continue to implement every step that has been outlined to us. It is a way of life for us and we will continue to improve and abide by the principles of ISO in our operations, “Obi added.

On his part, Salim, represented by

Mr Felix Nyado, Director, Management Systems Certification, SON, said by

the achievement, the company had joined a privileged class of Quality Management System certified organisations in Nigeria.

He said: “This milestone achievement in the pursuit of service excellence is highly commendable and worthy of emulation by all oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

“As I join other Nigerians to congratulate you on this milestone achievement, permit me to remind you that the petroleum industry is the hub of the development for Nigeria’s economy and needs to be sustained if the country is to achieve real economic growth and create new jobs.

“Adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system framework reflects your vision to deliver quality products to your customers at all times.

” I am confident that this focus on production of quality products will also strengthen your relationship with stakeholders.”

Salim noted that the certificate was for a duration of three years which would be subjected to review annually.

He said that the company must therefore strive to confirm with all the outlined processes in order not to have it withdrawn.

“I am aware that your products such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders and lubricants are under our Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and today you are being presented a certificate of conformity to ISO 9001:2015.

“You will agree with me that your biggest challenge in this endless journey to excellence will be to consistently direct your efforts towards meeting customer requirements to enhance their satisfaction.

” I am sure that this certification to ISO 9001: 2015 will be a launching pad for your organisation,” Salim said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ISO 9001: 2015 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS).

Most organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Also, the ISO 9001:2015 in addition to the above, specifies requirements for a quality system when the organisation aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system.

These include processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. (NAN)

A.I