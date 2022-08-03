Ten Hag slams Ronaldo’s ‘unacceptable’ behaviour￼

ERIK ten Hag has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his “unacceptable” behaviour after seeing the striker leave Manchester United’s final pre-season outing against Rayo Vallecano before the final whistle.

Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils’ starting XI for the clash at Old Trafford after an extended summer break, playing the first 45 minutes before being substituted for Amad Diallo.

The 37-year-old was pictured leaving the stadium before full-time, and it was subsequently reported that he was joined by Diogo Dalot and a number of other players.

Man Utd officials reportedly made it clear that they had no issue with Ronaldo and co heading home early, but Ten Hag has insisted that they did not have his permission.

When quizzed on Ronaldo’s conduct, the Dutchman told Viaplay Sport: “Certainly not, that is unacceptable. For everyone. I told them that it’s unacceptable. That we are a team, a squad, and that you should stay until the end.”

At the start of July that Ronaldo had informed the board of his desire to leave the club in order to continue playing Champions League football.

The likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all since been linked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but his future remains very much up in the air heading into the Red Devils’ Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday.

United and Ten Hag have publicly insisted Ronaldo is not for sale, however speculation over a potential transfer remains ongoing and a return to Sporting CP is now being mooted. Goal

-The Nation

KN