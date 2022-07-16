Terrorists rape our women, kill our brothers unchallenged — Southern Kaduna councillors￼

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, councillors Forum in Kaduna South Senatorial District have lamented that Southern Kaduna, just like other zones in Kaduna State, has been on the wrong side of news, owing to the criminal activities of terrorists.

The councillors said these terrorists have ransacked their villages, raped their women, killed and kidnapped their brethren including children.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, Hon. Obed Danjuma Gankon, Chairman of the Forum,said terrorists have destroyed their communities and made the citizens homeless.

“With impunity, these terrorists have continued to carry out attacks on our communities unchallenged.

“Aside insecurity, our zone is also suffering from infrastructural decay, owing to government’s negligence. We are suffering from lack of roads, lack of electricity, lack of healthcare system and industries.”

“Our zone has been disadvantaged for a long time, hence our resolve to support the Senatorial candidature of Hon. Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung.

“We need someone who the whole Kaduna South senatorial District and Southern Kaduna can believe in, someone who has the will and the courage to see justice prevail and ensure fairness to the citizens.

“We need someone who has the capacity to see beyond rhetoric, someone who has the National and International network to make our zone better, someone who can change the negative narrative of the zone for the better.

“We need someone with capacity to influence and attract development to the zone and we are in dare need of someone that can unite the people,” he said.

-Vanguard

KN