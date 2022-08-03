TETFund institutes N1bn Centre of Excellence in YabaTech

TERTIARY Education Fund, TETFund, has instituted a N1bn Centre of Excellence on Research and skill Development at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Obafemi Omokungbe, rector of the foremost institution in Nigeria, disclosed this fact at the opening ceremony of the College maiden Inter School Research Fair, Exhibition and Awards held at its college Hall.

Omokungbe said the TETFund Centre is designed to sponsor staff research works as it only require the follow up of essential guidelines to access the fund.

He said the Research fair will afford the participants to share innovations, knowledge and also present their works to the world for recognition, promotion and subscription for both public and private sectors.

Sheriffdeen Ayodele-Oja, director of the TETFund Centre of Excellence, in his address at the ceremony, said that the Centre’s primary objectives are to bridge the gap between the academia, industry, policy makers and community.

He stated that it is to develop industrial relevant products and services through skills research development, build capacity in applied/innovative research, skill development and integrate latest technology into skills and research development

Academic staff and students of the College are to benefit from quality research-based education, improved teaching and research condition and enhanced capacity from the TETFund Centre of Excellence.

Yaba College of Technology, according to him, was selected as one of the six Polytechnic Centers of Excellence in Nigeria by TETFund to promote specialization in skill areas that address priority national challenges and strengthen the capacities of the institution to deliver quality training and applied research development.

In his address, Olufemi Akinsola, director, Yabatech Applied Research and Technological Innovation (ARTI), said that the College “community is witnessing a maiden exhibition that stemmed from the needs of our environment, an exhibition based on research which addressed the gaps in the society and numerous problems plaguing our community”.

Ibraheem A. Abdul, chairman, College Research Fair, Exhibition and Award applauded the management for the approval to kick start the Fair in the College with motivating factors.

The three days event is designed to showcase the research products from various schools in the College for recognition, promotion and subscription from both private and public sectors to areas of needs, he said.

