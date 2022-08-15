The invasion of the Church by our cultural practices

By Ebongabasi Ekpe-Juda

THIS has been an aged long practice that has its root in the rebellion at Babel, the root of our culture as opposed to God’s culture. As I pointed out in my book, The Bewitched Church, with the subtitle- A Spiritual and Sociological Exposition of Unbiblical Teachings in the Church: A Compendium for Heaven Seekers; there are two cultures in the world, God’s Culture for His people and Our Culture for ourselves. These cultures produce two kingdoms- The Kingdom of God, set up by God Himself (Daniel 2:44), and the kingdom of the devil.

“And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever”.

This kingdom of God, verse 43 of Daniel 2, says, shall not mix with the other kingdom, just like we cannot mix iron with miry clay, even though men shall mingle themselves with the seed of men of the other kingdom, they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.

This phenomenon that has been in practice from ancient times, is unfortunately still in practice today, though the modern church has the Bible that should guide us. This phenomenon involves a mixture of cultural beliefs with biblical teachings. By it, we juxtapose cultural leanings into biblical theology. We even celebrate “our cultural week” in the church, as a form of identity. I will discuss just two topics that will elucidate the issues. These two things have been practiced by the contemporary church, one is in the belief held and the other is in the song they sing, out of the abundance of the heart. (Matt 12:34; Luke 6:45).

We see a classical case by a particular section of the church that believes that Mary the mother of our LORD and Saviour Jesus Christ, is the queen of heaven and is so worshipped. Whereas the Bible in Jeremiah 7:12-18 clearly says it is idolatry practiced in the house of the LORD, and the resultant punishment by God.

12 “But go ye now unto my place which was in Shiloh, where I set my name at the first, and see what I did to it for the wickedness of my people Israel. 13 And now, because ye have done all these works, saith the Lord, and I spake unto you, rising up early and speaking, but ye heard not; and I called you, but ye answered not; 14 Therefore will I do unto this house, which is called by my name, wherein ye trust, and unto the place which I gave to you and to your fathers, as I have done to Shiloh. 15 And I will cast you out of my sight, as I have cast out all your brethren, even the whole seed of Ephraim. 16 Therefore pray not thou for this people, neither lift up cry nor prayer for them, neither make intercession to me: for I will not hear thee. 17 Seest thou not what they do in the cities of Judah and in the streets of Jerusalem? 18 The children gather wood, and the fathers kindle the fire, and the women knead their dough, to make cakes to the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto other gods, that they may provoke me to anger”.

And in verses 9-23 of Jeremiah 44, the Bible says 9 “Have ye forgotten the wickedness of your fathers, and the wickedness of the kings of Judah, and the wickedness of their wives, and your own wickedness, and the wickedness of your wives, which they have committed in the land of Judah, and in the streets of Jerusalem? 10 They are not humbled even unto this day, neither have they feared, nor walked in my law, nor in my statutes, that I set before you and before your fathers. 11 Therefore thus saith the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel; Behold, I will set my face against you for evil, and to cut off all Judah. 12 And I will take the remnant of Judah, that have set their faces to go into the land of Egypt to sojourn there, and they shall all be consumed, and fall in the land of Egypt; they shall even be consumed by the sword and by the famine: they shall die, from the least even unto the greatest, by the sword and by the famine: and they shall be an execration, and an astonishment, and a curse, and a reproach. 13 For I will punish them that dwell in the land of Egypt, as I have punished Jerusalem, by the sword, by the famine, and by the pestilence: 14 So that none of the remnant of Judah, which are gone into the land of Egypt to sojourn there, shall escape or remain, that they should return into the land of Judah, to the which they have a desire to return to dwell there: for none shall return but such as shall escape.

15 Then all the men which knew that their wives had burned incense unto other gods, and all the women that stood by, a great multitude, even all the people that dwelt in the land of Egypt, in Pathros, answered Jeremiah, saying, 16 As for the word that thou hast spoken unto us in the name of the Lord, we will not hearken unto thee. 17 But we will certainly do whatsoever thing goeth forth out of our own mouth, to burn incense unto the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto her, as we have done, we, and our fathers, our kings, and our princes, in the cities of Judah, and in the streets of Jerusalem: for then had we plenty of victuals, and were well, and saw no evil.

18 But since we left off to burn incense to the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto her, we have wanted all things, and have been consumed by the sword and by the famine. 19 And when we burned incense to the queen of heaven, and poured out drink offerings unto her, did we make her cakes to worship her, and pour out drink offerings unto her, without our men?

20 Then Jeremiah said unto all the people, to the men, and to the women, and to all the people which had given him that answer, saying, 21 The incense that ye burned in the cities of Judah, and in the streets of Jerusalem, ye, and your fathers, your kings, and your princes, and the people of the land, did not the Lord remember them, and came it not into his mind? 22 So that the Lord could no longer bear, because of the evil of your doings, and because of the abominations which ye have committed; therefore is your land a desolation, and an astonishment, and a curse, without an inhabitant, as at this day. 23 Because ye have burned incense, and because ye have sinned against the Lord, and have not obeyed the voice of the Lord, nor walked in his law, nor in his statutes, nor in his testimonies; therefore this evil is happened unto you, as at this day”.

From these two Scriptures, it is clear that this queen of heaven, we must note, predated Mary the mother of Jesus Christ, for it had existed over six hundred years before Mary was born, as Jeremiah wrote this book about 626 B.C. Secondly, this practice was a perversion, the type the Bible calls Idolatry. Therefore, it is a perversion to reference Mary, the mother of Jesus, as the queen of heaven. This perversion is an act of idolatry which is a sin, as it venerates the worship of an idol. As the Bible reports, there was the worship of an idol christened the queen of heaven over six hundred years before the birth of Jesus Christ.

Therefore, to equate Mary, the mother of Jesus with the idol called the queen of heaven is unfortunate and a display of crass ignorance. Ignorance I must say has been the greatest source of bewitchment and rebellion against God. Or was Mary the mother of Jesus Christ, the queen of heaven reincarnate? The claim by a section of the church that Mary is the queen of heaven would suggest that the queen of heaven was reincarnated in Mary since there had existed an idol called the queen of heaven years before the birth of Mary. How fallacious! The Bible says after death comes judgement (Heb 9:27), putting paid to the theory or concept of reincarnation.

In the same manner, the Yorubas engage in a similar thing, by reference to the god of Ifa called eledumare/olodumare, as the God of heaven. The Yoruba people are a West African ethnolinguistic group of upwards of 40 million people, the majority of whom are found in South-Western Nigeria. This area of South-Western Nigeria, bordering Benin and Togo, where smaller populations of the Yoruba are also found, is commonly referred to as Yorubaland. Before the colonial period, which was before the arrival of Christianity, Yorubaland was divided into independent kingdoms, which led to the use of the two terms to mean the same thing in spite of the existence of a pre-colonial collective Yoruba identity. Nevertheless, despite the existence of independent kingdoms, and the absence of reference to all inhabitants of those kingdoms as ‘Yoruba’, there was always a connection between the people that lived in Yorubaland with a Yoruba identity and their forms of worship.

The dialogue about a pre-colonial Yoruba identity is still somewhat speculative, however, what is not speculative is the fact that every pre-Christianized people including the Yorubas were basically idolatrous, worshiping as a god what they considered to be inexplicable. As the Bible says, “For when I had brought them into the land, for the which I lifted up mine hand to give it to them, then they saw every high hill, and all the thick trees, and they offered there their sacrifices, and there they presented the provocation of their offering: there also they made their sweet savour, and poured out there their drink offerings”. Ezekiel 20:28.

This was worship. Four verses after, the LORD God said, “And that which cometh into your mind shall not be at all, that ye say, We will be as the heathen, as the families of the countries, to serve wood and stone”. Ezekiel 20:32.

This is clear rebellion and idolatry. It is important to note that, all people groupings have a form of supreme being they worship or pay allegiance to, that is peculiar to them with no absolute universal influence. Consequently, we eventually have gods whose influence is limited to the geographical or tribal location, as opposed to the Almighty God whose influence, authority, and jurisdiction are universal. This is akin to what the Bible says in Acts 17:22-23, “Then Paul stood in the midst of Mars’ hill, and said, Ye men of Athens, I perceive that in all things ye are too superstitious. 23 For as I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN God. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship…”

The Old Testament is replete with various gods of various people. Different language groups and culture have their own ways of addressing God, no doubt. Some even have multiple names for God, especially if the nation is very spiritual. That is not in doubt, but the misleading thing is that many people do not know the meanings of some of these names, and are careless about the origin of those names, but nonetheless apply those names to our God in error. Some of the names are indeed satanic, which today’s Christianity, unfortunately, has incorporated into Christian worship. A thing called syncretism. The Yoruba people are no exception. Even though Yoruba people used to believe in multiple deities, most have moved on to Christianity or the other religion. Those that moved into Christianity, have unknowingly and very, unfortunately, applied the traditional names of deities to the God of heaven. This is exactly what we do when we bring the name of goddess like eledumare/olodumare into Christian worship.

In Yoruba cosmology, eledumare also known as olodumare is their ‘supreme god’, and next to him in the hierarchy of gods is orisha, a lesser god in charge of certain elements, and adherents pray to them instead of directly to eledumare. This their supreme god is consulted only when a matter is beyond the powers of any of the orisha, or when there is a dispute among them, even though their exact number is unknown, as it is said to be about 400+1. In this group, they have ogun, osun, sango, obatala, esu, and others.

Ogun is said to be the god of iron, while osun rules over the sweet waters of the world, the brooks, streams, and rivers. Osun is depicted as a feminine creature that embodies love and fertility; giving rise to the belief in a fertility goddess. In Yoruba philosophy, esu is a divine trickster in charge of mischief, a kind of neutral force that controls both the benevolent and the malevolent supernatural powers, but seen as a rebel, a challenger of orthodoxy, a shape-shifter, and an enforcer deity, that also keeps the divine will (ase) with which olodumare ‘created the universe’; and is equally the guardian of orunmila’s utterances. In ifa religion, esu is not seen as the devil in Christianity. It is said to be a deity that enforces the will of eledumare. The ifa followers say that esu, unlike the Christian satan is not against the will of olodumare, as his will and ways are subject to the plans of their supreme god. In Yoruba mythology, esu is simply one of the gods that make up olodumare’s justice system.

What the zealous, ill-informed preachers did, was to assume that since in their culture, this idol is assumed to be the Supreme God of the universe, going by their belief, it must be the same God that we are worshiping in Christianity. Nothing could be more fallacious and farer from the truth than that. The Bible is explicit in the fact that there are other gods, which are viewed as God of heaven by some people, based on their understanding, knowledge, and belief system. The fact is that, in traditional societies, whatsoever was worshipped by the people was assumed to be their supreme God of their universe. Therefore, in the Yoruba tradition, worshippers believe that their idol is indeed the Almighty God. Nonetheless, bringing that testament into Christian worship in spite of biblical warning is very unfortunate.

Why is Olodumare not Worshipped?

There is some controversy about whether olodumare is directly worshiped, due to his aloofness from humanity. This has produced a disputed conceptualization of olodumare which revolves around the idea that he is not an object of worship by practitioners of the Yoruba traditional religion. This arises from the observation that olodumare is not treated in the same way as the orisha. Some scholars who commonly assert that olodumare is not an object of worship among Yoruba traditional religious practitioners, do so because of a clear lack of clarity and consequently misunderstanding of the concept of worship.

The worshippers of orisha frequently offer sacrifices, rituals and observe festivals in their honor, while olodumare does not have such. Furthermore, the absence of olodumare from the earth by an identifiable concept, in contrast to the orisha who are constantly involved in human lives, constructs the image of an absence of interaction between humans and olodumare. In the Yoruba traditional belief system, it is assumed that eledumare/olodumare is too immense for the human mind to grasp, and therefore throw his powers of dominion into the air, and whichever orisha caught any, became responsible for and exercises that sphere of influence on behalf of olodumare.

However, there are numerous songs, poems, and other such indications of reverence in the Yoruba religion that are dedicated to olodumare in the Yoruba mythical corpus known as Ifa, and some of which have been brought in the Yoruba Christian worship of the Almighty God of heaven. From the notion of worship, which is action that indicate reverence for a being, it is clear that olodumare is worshipped. In practical terms, the ifa followers’ worship olodumare through the agency of the orisha; thus, there is no image, shrine, or sacrifice made directly to olodumare. Nonetheless, olodumare is worshipped before all other Yoruba deific beings, and several Yoruba passages, prayers, praise, and poems are dedicated to olodumare in worship, which establishes the fact that there is some active reverence for olodumare.

Olodumare/Eledumare is believed by its adherents, to be a deep universal force from which according to them, all forms of energies are sourced. Knowledge of its ways is what orunmila is charged with, to which after dropping and shattered all over the world, orunmila collected and assembled them all back into what is now known as Ifa, hence the saying Ifa – ‘ase olodumare’.

What is Worship?

To understand the concept of worship and see how it has influenced the mis adoption of the eledumare/olodumare into the Christian devotion, we have to know what worship is. This will enable us to situate the worship in the Yoruba church of these deities.

The term ‘worship’ appears frequently in religious discourse, but rarely ever gets defined or explained. Depending on the context in which it is used, the term worship does refer to various other concepts, like to follow, love, adore, revere, serve, praise/sing to, belief in, give offerings to, give allegiance, and many more concepts which make it difficult to determine how we should define it. The Chambers Twentieth Century Dictionary, defines worship as adoration paid to a god or deity; religious service; profound admiration and affection; the act of revering or adoring.

Under this definition, worship can be synonymous with reverence and adoration without any additional definitional requirements. However, most discussions about worship in Religious Studies discourse suggest that there is more to the concept. Biblical definitions of worship substitute the concepts of reverence and adoration for love so that worship becomes “love that is due to God only”. Despite substituting reverence and adoration for love, this definition is similarly based on the idea of worship as a feeling, or as something emanating from a feeling.

Largely, Christian definitions follow the same pattern, speaking of worship as “the human response to God’s greatness” or “an expression of satisfaction at having discovered the truth”. These definitions offer no indication of observable phenomena that we can identify as worship. Worship seems to be an internal experience, based on a feeling that a religious believer has towards a divinity. In contrast to Christian definitions of worship, the other religions move towards a definition of worship that is rooted in the observable actions of the believer. In Judaism, the definition of worship tends to favour worship as prayer or other utterances of the believer. From other religious traditions definitions are even more embedded in action. In Hinduism, “Puja means to worship and it involves making a number of offerings to a deity”.

This definition views worship as a ritualistic observable action, without indicating a foundation in feeling on the part of the religious practitioner. Worship could potentially exist without feelings of reverence, love, or adoration. This ritual-based definition is common for other polytheistic religions, including Yoruba traditional religion, which places emphasis on a ritualistic and reciprocal relationship between humans and divine beings, as opposed to an expression of a particular feeling towards the divine.

The disconnect between ritual-based and feeling-based definitions of worship complicates our discussion of the concept of worship. If worship is ritual-based, it may be inadequate for the Christian understanding of worship, which involves feelings of love and adoration. If it is feeling-based, then it is inadequate for religions like African Traditional Religions including ifa religion, where the ritual is an important part of worship. As a church, we are comforted with the feeling-based definition, but to understand and situate the object of our discourse properly, we need to understand the other definition too. That is the essence of this section.

However, stating that Christians ‘highly value’ God does not adequately convey the Christian relationship with God. To adequately convey that relationship, we would have to state that we feel love, reverence, and adoration towards Him, and perform various acts and utterances to show this feeling towards God. All these concepts could be easily and accurately summarized as ‘worship’, which makes it coherent to use the term in this context.

Is Olodumare an object of worship?

Having explored the concept of worship, and its relation to the Yoruba context, we can now question whether olodumare can be considered an object of worship.

The first step to navigating this question is by recognizing that olodumare is not, as stated earlier, served in the same manner that the orisha is. In ifa religion, the orishas are spirits sent by the ‘supreme creator’ olodumare, to assist humanity and to teach them to be successful on earth (ayé). Esu, sango et al, are the agents of olodumare, and have specific priests and priestesses that represent them, and have a following from large groups of people.

Olodumare does not seem to have the same observable following and representation. Ifa worshippers sacrifice and pray directly to esu, sango, and others orisha, but no sacrifices are ever made directly to olodumare. Orishas such as sango and obatala, have festivals dedicated to them, but no specific festivals are so dedicated in honour of eledumare/olodumare.

Also, the number of ifa passages, praise, and poems that are dedicated to esu, sango et al, far outweighs those dedicated to olodumare. Consequently, there seems to be a disproportionate amount of service that goes towards the orisha, as compared to that which goes to olodumare.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these orishas are spirit agents of eledumare/olodumare, so if the agents are worshipped, ultimately and invariably, olodumare is worshipped, because worship of its lieutenant, is the worship of master. It should be noted that the direct ritualistic worship of olodumare as a regular thing is dying out in Yorubaland, due to the evangelistic effect of Christianity. In some parts, it is no longer known, but unfortunately certain aspect of the worship is being subsumed or smuggled into Christian worship through the songs we sing, while most obas are still keeping custody of totems and have priest that perform the rites.

The question would then be, is eledumare aka olodumare, that the church in the Yoruba region brings into the worship of God Almighty, the same as our God, the Father of our LORD and Saviour Jesus Christ? We should also note that in Yoruba mythology, olodumare (olorun, eledumare) has its origins in Ifa religion, which is an idolatrous and demonic practice. They are not the same. It is pertinent to point out that, from all ramifications, the concept of Yoruba eledumare/olodumare is not the same as the anthropomorphic deistic concept of Jehovah in Christianity or Yahweh in Judaism, who is gendered as a male, to which His followers always address as ‘He’. This clearly shows that we are not talking about the same spiritual entities.

Eledumare/Olodumare is said to have no business dealing with mere mortals, as any human issues or problem has been assigned to one or two of the 400+1 irunmoles to deal with, in their respective domain. In Christianity, our God relates with us directly through the door which is Jesus Christ. Belief in the orishas is thought to have developed between 500-300 BCE according to Yoruba mythology, even though some are of the view that it is most likely much older. Olodumare (Olorun, Eledumare) which the adherents claim owns the universe or is supreme god, has its origins in ifa religion, which is an idolatrous and demonic thing, and does not own the universe, for the earth is the LORD’s and the fullness thereof (Exo 9:29; Deut 10:14; Psalm 24:1; 1st Corith 10:26, 28). In Yoruba mythology, Eledumare/olodumare is the head of the Yoruba pantheon and its many deities, and is seen as the olofin-orun, meaning according to them, the lord of heaven, while olodumare when interpreted means to them ‘almighty’ and ‘supreme’ in Yoruba folklore.

Historically, eledumare/olodumare had existed before the advent of Christianity in this part of the universe, just like the queen of heaven had existed before Mary the mother of our LORD Jesus Christ was born. That being the case, whenever we call on eledumare/olodumare in our prayers, during praise, worship, and poetic renditions, we are not calling on God of heaven, whose name is Jehovah (Exodus 6:3), but to the god of ifa, and that is idolatry. In the same manner when people refer to Mary the mother of Jesus Christ, as the queen of heaven, they engage in idolatry.

Let me end by bringing to your attention, the biblical warning in Exodus 23:13

“And in all things that I have said unto you be circumspect: and make no mention of the name of other gods, neither let it be heard out of thy mouth”.

Brethren, it is therefore time, and I hope this will help, to dispel the myth and fallacy that the Yoruba god olodumare or eledumare/edumare is the same as the God of the Bible.

***Ekpe-Juda is a Minister of our God (Isiah 61:6) and the author of the book – The Bewitched Church – A Spiritual and Sociological Exposition of Unbiblical Teachings in the Church: A Compendium for Heaven Seekers.