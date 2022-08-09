Theatre arts practitioners mourn late Nigerian novelist, Bandele

NIGERIAN theartre arts practitioners on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of late Nigerian Novelist and Playwright, Biyi Bandele, who died Aug. 7, at the age of 54.

His death was made known in a statement posted on his Facebook page by his daughter, Temi Bandele, on Monday.

The statement read: “As Biyi’s Daughter, I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele.

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen.

“He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.We wish everyone to please respect the privacy of hs family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

The practitioners took to their facebook pages to pay tribute to the deceased.

Mufu Onifade, a playwright and dramatist, said, “This sudden death pricks me to the marrow! At times, like this, even silence does not provide answers to many whys rummaging our minds.

“Noises will fizzle out in the air just like a fart; and silence is not always golden.

“Indeed, life and times are transient!

” Rest In Peace, great creative thinker.

RIP, great writer and film director.

RIP, Biyi Bandele!

May your journey home be smooth.”

Theatre and Film Scholar, Onyekaba Cornel-Best wrote, “Life is miserably unpredictable. Rest on brother man”.

Also, Film Curator, Shaibu Husseini wrote, “Sad Day globally for the theatre and film industry.

“Notable writer and Director Biyi Bandele (Half of A Yellow Sun, Fifty, Blood Sisters And the anticipated Elesin Oba) is DEAD!

“This is so so so TRAGICCCCCC! At 54???????? We have just lost an ‘institution’!

“Have mercy Lord! Journey Well Biyi! Go well!”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bandele, who was born Oct. 19, 1967, was a Nigerian novelist, playwright and filmmaker.

He was a UK-based Nigerian writer for fiction, theatre, journalism, television, film and radio, he moved to London in 1990.

Bandele was the director of “Half of a yellow sun” and co-director of “Blood Sisters”, a Nigerian series. (NAN)

KN