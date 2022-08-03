Ticket sales for England/US friendly top 65,000 in under 24 hours

TICKET sales for the English women national team’s planned Wembley clash against the U.S. on Oct. 7 have reached 65,000 in less than 24 hours.

The Football Association (FA) in England had announced on Tuesday that the Lionesses would return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on reigning world champions the U.S.

This is however subject to England having secured 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification in September.

A message on the Lionesses’ official Twitter account on Wednesday morning said: “YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING. 65,000 tickets have already been sold for our October international against the U.S!”

The ticketing website briefly crashed on Tuesday amid the huge demand.

It comes after a crowd of 87,192 saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at the stadium on Sunday as they secured the first major trophy in their history.

The crowd was the biggest-ever attendance for a Euros match, men’s or women’s.

The England team being coached by Sarina Wiegman will be back in action with World Cup qualifiers in September.

These are against Austria away on Sept. 3 and then Luxembourg at Stoke City’s bet365 Stadium three days later.

Ticket sales for the Sept. 6 fixture had reached 20,000 by midday on Tuesday.

England currently top their World Cup qualifying group with a maximum 24 points from eight matches.

They will seal qualification for next year’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand with a draw against second-placed Austria.

“In the event of England having to play in the World Cup play-offs in October, anyone with a ticket for the US fixture will be entitled to a refund and given the opportunity to buy a ticket for the play-off.

“We and the U.S federation will then work to agree on a new date for the fixture,” the FA said.

The sides have never met at Wembley before and last faced each other when England, then under Phil Neville, were defeated 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in 2020.

The previous summer the U.S. beat England 2-1 in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in France.(dpa/NAN)

C.E