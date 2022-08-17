Timi Frank congratulates Kenya’s President-elect, Ruto

MR Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, Mr William Ruto.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, gave the congratulatory message in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He lauded the people of Kenya for their peaceful disposition during the election and for voting for change in the East African country.

Frank called on the people of Kenya to stand with Ruto, who represents a complete break from the established system of political succession in the country.

He said that the political succession in the country had appeared to be restricted to the offsprings of former leaders who fought for the independence of the country.

Frank called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to initiate a peace and reconciliation process among the key actors in order to curb the pockets of restiveness in some parts of the country.

The ULMWP Ambassador urged Kenyatta to follow the precedent laid by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 by officially congratulating Ruto.

He said: “The people of Kenya have decided that the ‘Hustler-In-Chief-of-Kenya’ should be their next President through the ballot. Therefore, let the will of the people prevail.

“Kenya needs peace to move forward and Kenyatta has a great role to play in bringing parties in the electoral conflict to the discussion table just like he did during the last election whose results were highly disputed.

“Kenya is a peaceful country; therefore, the political actors must eschew any action that can plunge the nation into a needless political crisis following the emergence of Ruto as president.

“The election of Ruto marks a new political dawn for Kenya, therefore, let the votes count,” he said.

Ruto called on the President-elect to be magnanimous in victory by reaching out to his opponents with assurances of his readiness to work with them in the interest of peace and development of the country.

Frank equally called on the presidential candidate of the opposition party, Raila Odinga, to as a matter of necessity call his supporters to order in the interest of peace for the generality of Kenyans.(NAN)

