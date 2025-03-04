Tinubu appoints Shamsedeen Ogunjimi Accountant General of the Federation

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection processes.

His appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from March 7, 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Spokesman, said in a statement.

Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

“A selection committee later picked him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service.

“The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interview.

“The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions,” said the statement.

Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy.

He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment and urged him to discharge his duties in the service of Nigeria with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria’s service. (NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts