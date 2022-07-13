Tinubu mocks Labour Party members: They’ll labour till they die

AHEAD of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has mocked Labour Party members, saying they will labour in vain till they die.

He made the remarks at the party’s mega rally in Osun on Tuesday.

He urged the people of Osun to come out massively and vote for APC.

Tinubu said: “I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC.

“The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.

“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.

“You’re next. We will be here till tomorrow. We will come back here for victory dance. Look at the trajectory of our lives. We make promises and fulfil them. We are the ones upholding the party, the Buhari party. Don’t answer the naysayers.”

Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor, is the flagbearer of the APC, while Ademola Adeleke is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other candidates are Lasun Yusuf of the Labour Party (LP), Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord, and Goke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

-Vanguard

KN