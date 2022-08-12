FORMER Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi, says a Tinubu presidency in 2023 will accelerate national growth and development.

Shinkafi said this on Friday in Abuja while accepting his appointment as Chairman, Board of Trustees of a political support group, ‘Tinubu Support Group.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu Vanguard is a flagship support group for the realisation of the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Shinkafi said that Tinubu’s track records and pedigree showed that he would propel Nigeria to greatness if elected as president.

“Considering what he has done for the country and going by his track records in pro- democracy advocacy and as governor of Lagos state, Tinubu is most prepared for the presidency.

“And from the feelers we are getting from across the country, he will win the election. We are determined to work for his success,” he said.

The ex-governor said that the selection of Kashim Sen. Shettima as running mate to Tinubu was purely due to political consideration rather than religious.

He urged members of Tinubu Vanguard to consolidate on their support and advocacy for Tinubu until the presidential election in 2023.

Earlier, Dr Benjamin Johnny, the Director-General of the group commended Shinkafi for accepting his appointment as BOT chairman.

He said that a Tinubu presidency would place Nigeria on a sure path to progress.

Johnny said: ”Tinubu is a good product that does not need any advertisement.

“He has contributed greatly to the growth and development of our democracy.

“He is a consummate democrat and the leader of progressives who fought to bring the democratic rule that Nigerians are enjoying today,” Johnny said.

He described Tinubu Vanguard as a collection of progressive-minded Nigerians at home and in the diaspora who believe in the character, integrity and personality of Tinubu.

“His leadership style and quality are what we need at this time when we are faced with numerous security and economic challenges.

”With a personality like Shinkafi on board, the group will be further encouraged to pursue its mandate,” the DG said.

(NAN)

A.I