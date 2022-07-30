Tinubu support group inaugurates campaign team in Zamfara

THE Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Support Group has inaugurated its Zamfara campaign team in Gusau.

Mr Tanimu Mada, the team Coordinator, said at the inauguration that the group was constituted to support the BAT 2023 presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mada said the new executive were selected based on their track record of performance and commitment in supporting the APC in the state.

He said that as a team, the officials would work to ensure BAT got the highest votes during the 2023 general polls in Zamfara.

Mada assured of the team’s commitment to ensure that BAT won the presidential election while Gov. Bello Matawalle was re-elected.

“With the calibre of people in the team as new executives, the emergence of BAT and Matawalle is possible.

“We are committed to working for the actualisation of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency.

“And also submitted ourselves to ensure Gov. Bello Matawalle retained his seat to maintain the position of governor of the state.

“I am calling on you my good people and together work as a team to deliver Tinubu/Shettima ticket as President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Mada said the team was mobilising grassroot electorate across the 147 wards in the 14 local government areas of the state.

The group’s Secretary, Malam Mansur Mustapha, appreciated the state chapter’s efforts so far in their selection as officials.

He said Tinubu was very capable and would take Nigeria to the next level.

According to him, the APC presidential candidate is a true democrat whose tenure as governor had transformed Lagos State as well as his positive contributions in nation building.

Mustapha assured that if BAT is elected as the president come 2023, Nigerians would enjoy transformation.

He appealed to the new executives to strategise at all levels to ensure the success of the organisation’s mandate.

Mustapha said the team would adopt house-to-house campaign strategy to ensure success at the 2023 poll.

The secretary promised to constitute the local government teams in the state soonest. (NAN)

