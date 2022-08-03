Toke Makinwa: Every BBNaija housemate we discuss is doing something right￼

TOKE Makinwa, the host of The Buzz, an offshoot show of the Big Brother Naija reality show, has said every housemate that is discussed on The Buzz is doing something right.

The show host and on-air personality, in a recent chat, said, “In the last season of the show, I interacted with fans on social media when they aren’t okay with our takes but I also let them know that for every fans’ faves that made it to The Buzz, it means that housemate is doing something right to get noticed or playing the game or giving desired content not that we don’t like the housemate.”

On the show’s first edition and current housemates of BBNaija Level up, Makinwa said, “I believe the first episode of The Buzz is one that we have so much to talk about because we already had so much content from the ships to the drama and the fights. This is one season I believe Biggie didn’t hold back. Everyone on the show is vocal and no one is an underdog, everyone is in your face and with that, we had so much to talk about in the first episode of The Buzz.”

Acknowledging the essence of the show, which currently streams on Showmax, Makinwa said, “The show is usually very interesting and interactive, we have guests who are fans of the show and followers to come and have conversations with me on the show and I believe this season will be different, interactive guests, no holds barred interview and we won’t miss anything.”

-The Nation

KN