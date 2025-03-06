TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

Mike Sangster, TotalEnergies’ senior vice president for Africa, will deliver a keynote address and participate in an exclusive fireside chat at the Invest in African Energy Forum this May, offering insights into the company’s energy strategy in Africa

MIKE Sangster, senior vice president for Africa at TotalEnergies, will deliver a keynote address at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris this May. Sangster will also participate in an exclusive fireside chat, offering critical insights into the company’s vision for Africa’s energy future, its ongoing projects, and the evolving role of oil and gas in the continent’s energy mix.

TotalEnergies continues to drive oil and gas development across Africa, with a strong focus on both emerging and mature markets. In Namibia, the company is advancing its Venus-1 discovery, targeting first oil by the decade’s end, with an FID expected in early 2026 for a development producing 150,000 barrels per day. TotalEnergies is also exploring additional prospects in the Orange Basin, having recently drilled the Marula-1X and Tabmoti-1X wells. In the Republic of Congo, the company is investing $600 million to expand deepwater production at the Moho Nord field, while in Libya, it plans to complete an onshore exploration project and lead new drilling campaigns in the Waha and Sharara fields in 2025.

IAE 2025 (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com)is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visitwww.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contactsales@energycapitalpower.com.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies is expanding its gas processing and midstream infrastructure across Africa, strengthening its role in the continent’s evolving energy landscape. In Mozambique, the company is progressing with the Mozambique LNG project, a $20 billion development expected to secure renewed financial backing from export credit agencies. I Uganda, TotalEnergies is gearing up for first oil from its Tilenga field in 2025, with crude transported via the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). Once operational, EACOP will be the longest heated crude oil pipeline globally, significantly enhancing East Africa’s ability to monetize its hydrocarbon resources and attract further investment into the region’s energy sector.

TotalEnergies is also expanding its renewable energy footprint in Africa through strategic investments in solar, wind, hydropower and green hydrogen. The company is advancing its 500 MW Sadada solar project in Libya and acquired Scatec’s hydropower portfolio on the continent in July 2024, including the 250 MW Bujagali Hydropower Plant in Uganda and stakes in projects in Malawi, Rwanda and the DRC. In South Africa, TotalEnergies is constructing a 216 MW solar plant with battery storage, along with a 140 MW wind farm and a 120 MW solar facility, set to supply green electricity to Sasol’s industrial operations. In Morocco, the company is developing the Chbika project, a 1 GW wind and solar farm designed to produce 200,000 metric tons of green ammonia annually for export to Europe. These initiatives align with TotalEnergies’ strategy to integrate renewables into its portfolio while supporting Africa’s energy transition.



Sangster’s participation at IAE 2025 is pivotal for Africa’s energy sector as investors and policymakers navigate a shifting global energy landscape. His keynote address and fireside chat will provide valuable perspectives on the role of private investment in African energy, strategies for unlocking new upstream opportunities, and how TotalEnergies is adapting to the continent’s long-term energy needs.

