Trade Fair: LCCI assures exhibitors of safety, improved service

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday says it is working assiduously to ensure adequate security and an improved Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) for exhibitors and visitors.

LCCI Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Mr Leye Kupoluyi, who gave the assurance during the LCCI trade fair exhibitors parley, said that the safety of over 5,000 local and foreign exhibitors at the fair was guaranteed.

Kupoluyi said to achieve this, the fair ground would be covered with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) alongside efforts with relevant security agencies to ensure effective traffic management, crowd control and a peaceful trade fair.

“This year we are expecting no fewer than 5,000 local and foreign exhibitors. This is why we are working to ensure we have a trade fair that is of international standard.

“We have done a lot of publicity across all media and we are expecting close to one million people including exhibitors and visitors that will be participating in this year’s fair.

“The trade fair is for all sectors from food and beverages, to electronics to services and government agencies.

“We are using this opportunity to increase intra-African trade in Nigeria and we hope that this trade fair would boost Nigeria’s foreign direct investment, particularly, for Lagos,” he said.

He added that the fair was going to have a better outlook in terms of arrangement, layout and ambience by transforming from wood-constructed shelters to insulated panel shelters.

He urged exhibitors to refrain from using public address systems and loudspeakers, saying that “the LITF has zero tolerance for noise pollution and hawking at the fairground”.

He added that the LITF had set up a centralised communication system to enable exhibitors to communicate with customers effectively.

He also advised exhibitors to take advantage of the online booking system by visiting booking.lagosinternationaltradefair.com to book their exhibition space ahead of the fair.

Mr Edwin Eromokhodion, an exhibitor, said that he was hopeful for an improved and well-organised fair as well as better patronage than previous years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 36th LITF is scheduled to hold from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, with the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.”

It offers opportunities for investment, trade promotion, and unique opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and users of a wide range of goods and services.

Some of the objectives of the fair are to promote revitalisation and diversification of the economy, accelerate the development of commerce and industry, and promote made-in-Nigerian products as well as Nigeria’s non-oil exports. (NAN)

KN