Trader, daughter docked for allegedly beating up landlord

A 54 year-old trader, Kike Adefeyinti and her daughter, Oke Adefeyinti, 29, were on Wednesday arraigned in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State for allegedly beating up their landlord.

The defendants of No 58, Market Road, Okitipupa, are facing a three-count charge bordering on breach of peace, assault and felony.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants and another accomplice, now at large on July 16, at about 11:00 a.m. at No. 58, Market Road, Okitipupa Magisterial District conspired to commit breach of peace.

Orogbemi alleged that the defendants assaulted and beat up their landlord, Mr Samson Olakaye, for preventing them from displaying their wares in front of his house.

He told the court that the defendants also allegedly threatened the complainant for daring to stop them from displaying their wares, which action constituted breach of peace, assault and felony.

Orogbemi also alleged that the complainant sustained various degrees of injuries during the fracas which action contravened Sections 234, 351 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N40,000 each and one surety each in like sums.

He held that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should show evidences of two years tax payment to the state government.

Ojuola then adjourned the case until Aug. 16 for further hearing. (NAN)

C.E