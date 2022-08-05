Traditional ruler calls for more investment in grassroots football to discover talents

Akogun Gbenga Omole during presentation of trophy at the 4th Akogun Annual Football Competition in Oka Akoko on Thursday.

THE Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, Oba Yusuf Adeleye (OON), has called for more investment in grassroots football to discover more hidden talents in the country.

Oba Adeleye said this at the finals of the 4th Akogun Annual Football Competition in Oka-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibaka Football Club defeated Ikese Football Club 3-2 on penalties after playing goalless in the regulation time to lift the fourth edition’s trophy.

Wangara FC came third after defeating Olowasa FC in a match that was decided earlier, with a total of 19 teams participating in this year’s edition.

The traditional ruler urged well meaning Nigerians to focus on grassroots sports development to bring out a lot of hidden talents in the country to lime light.

He commended the organiser, Gbenga Omole, the member representing Akoko South-West Constituency 1 at the State Assembly, for his consistency in discovering talents in the community.

Speaking, Omole, who is the Chairman, Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, described football as a huge business.

The lawmaker promised to continue giving a platform to the youths in the community to showcase their talents.

“The purpose of organising this competition is not only to discover talents that abound in this constituency, but to also have one of the best and most effective football academy in Nigeria situated here at Oka-Akoko in the nearest future,” he said.

He affirmed that some of the players discovered from the competition, which began in 2018, were already in the Nigerian Professional Football League, and in Europe.

NAN reports that the trophy was later presented to the winner, while participating teams were rewarded with cash prizes.

Individual prizes also went to the highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper, most valuable player and the best coach. (NAN)

C.E