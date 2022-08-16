Tragedy: 9 dead, 13 injured in Bauchi road crash–FRSC

TRAGEDY struck on Monday when nine persons lost their lives in a road crash that happened in Kwana Shettu village, along Potiskum-Azare road in Bauchi state.

Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to him, 13 others were seriously injured in the crash.

Adbullahi said the accident involved one commercial DAF trailer with number plate KTG08XC and a Toyota Hiace bus, adding that the accident occurred around 9:07p.m.

He said it took the personnel of the corps barely 10 minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

The sector commander, who gave the name of the driver of the trailer simply as Alhaji Sani Ali, also attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation.

“22 people were involved in the fatal road crash which included 21 male adults and one female adult.

“Nine people who were all male adults lost their lives on the spot..

“13 others sustained various degrees of injuries and they were 12 male adults and one female adult,’’he said.

The FRSC boss also said both the injured persons and the remains of the deceased had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Azare for treatment and confirmation.

He, however, advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads. (NAN)

KN