Train attack: My granddaughter marks second birthday with kidnappers￼

FAMILIES of kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train have lamented the unending ordeal of their loved ones at the hands of the gunmen.

A grandmother, Aisha Musa, in a conversation with The Nation, said her daughter, granddaughter and others were still in the forest with the perpetrators of the attack.

The passengers were abducted in March.

Narrating her ordeal, Musa said she was recently discharged from hospital in Gwagwalada.

She said: “My daughter’s name is Hafsat Abdullahi and my granddaughter’s name is Islam. She came to my place in Gwagwalada and she was returning to Kaduna but she never got home. She was kidnapped on the train

“Islam clocked two in the bush with her kidnappers. She was a year and eight months old when she was kidnapped.

“My daughter Hafsat has seven children. Six of them are currently with me while Islam is with her.

“We were given a list of those who died and those who were injured. We looked for her in the mortuary but I did not see my daughter. I went to the accident ward also but she was not there.

“I demanded for the list of those admitted in the hospital but I did not hear from her. It was two days after the attack that the kidnappers called my daughter’s husband.

“The husband asked who the caller was and they introduced themselves as the kidnappers. They said my daughter and granddaughter were with them.

“My daughter told her husband that they were with the kidnappers. They also assured her husband that my granddaughter was okay. That was the last day we heard from them.

She continued: “I saw her in the latest video and she was looking very old and unkempt. She was the one wearing red cloth in the video where they were flogging the men.”

“We are begging the government to assist us to rescue our people. God should also, for the sake of the children with the abductors, touch their hearts to release our people.”

-The Nation

