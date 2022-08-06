BARCELONA remain in talks with Chelsea over Spain left-back Marcos Alonso and are confident of reaching an agreement to sign the 31-year-old.

Alonso has said his goodbyes to staff at Chelsea‘s Cobham training ground as he looks to seal his transfer this weekend.

Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, from Manchester United.

Everton are set to beat West Ham to the signing of Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, from Lille.

Chelsea may have to break the £80m world record transfer fee for a defender – held by Manchester United‘s Harry Maguire – to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Maguire’s old club Leicester City.

Tottenham are planning to complete a deal with Udinese for 19-year-old Italian defender Destiny Udogie next week.

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is prepared to remain with the Spanish club on a reduced salary despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Leeds are targeting a £22m deal for Paris St-Germain‘s 20-year-old French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Dialogue “remains open” between Manchester United and Red Bull Salzburg over a potential move for 19-year-old Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has said Chelsea agreed a £65m fee to sign Raphinha before “Barcelona influences” saw the Brazil winger, 25, choose to join the Spanish club instead.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage expects Spanish winger Adama Traore, 26, to stay at the club and be part of his squad for the new season.

Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry to take Red Bull Leipzig’s Spanish full-back Angelino, 25, on loan.

Middlesbrough are finalising a deal to sign United States forward Matthew Hoppe, 21, from Mallorca.

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has urged Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, to leave Paris St-Germain and return to the Nou Camp.

