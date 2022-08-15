Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Messi, Caicedo, Aouar, Tielemans￼

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, wants to fight for his place at Barcelona, who have turned down a bid of £12m from Chelsea.

Barcelona want a fee of about £23m for Aubameyang, who joined them on a free transfer in February.

Chelsea have held further talks regarding a move for Aubameyang.

Barcelona manager Xavi has asked the club to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain.

Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton.

Manchester United offered Cristiano Ronaldo to AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the chance to sign the 37-year-old Portugal forward.

Manchester United have denied speculation that Ronaldo’s contract will be terminated.

Nottingham Forest are close to a deal for Lyon’s 24-year-old France midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has been linked with Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest have submitted a £17m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow.

Leicester City are willing to let Arsenal target and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, leave for free next summer.

Everton are keen on Albania forward Armando Broja, but Chelsea are reluctant to sell the 20-year-old.

Everton have made an offer for Rennes’ 26-year-old Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy.

Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton’s list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward.

Everton value England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon at £50m after rejecting a £40m offer from Chelsea for the 21-year-old.

Blackburn head the chase to sign Netherlands centre-back Sepp van den Berg, 20, on loan from Liverpool. The proposed deal includes a penalty clause if the defender does not play enough games for the Championship side.

West Ham have submitted an £8.5m bid for Spezia and Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, but AC Milan also want the 22-year-old.

Nice have enquired about Chelsea’s 28-year-old Brazil left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Brighton are in talks to sign Villarreal’s 24-year-old Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan.

Everton could sign Villarreal’s Senegal midfielder Nicolas Jackson, 21, by activating a £27m release clause.

Bournemouth are interested in signing Ghana centre-back Abdul Mumin, 24, from Guimaraes.

